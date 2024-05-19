Manchester City Crowned Premier League Champions For 4Th Consecutive Time, Arsenal Finish Close Second

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester City have clinched the Premier League title for an impressive fourth consecutive time, solidifying their dominance in English football. In a closely contested season, Arsenal finished as the runners-up, narrowly missing out on the title.



Manchester City have clinched the Premier League title after a decisive victory over West Ham, sealing their fourth consecutive championship under Pep Guardiola's leadership. The fans were delighted and broke into the stadium.

The game started perfectly for the Champions, with Phil Foden scoring from the edge of the penalty area in just the second minute, settling any early nerves at the Etihad.

Despite West Ham switching to a back five, they struggled to keep possession against Manchester City's relentless pressure. Jeremy Doku assisted Foden for his second goal, putting City firmly in control.

Erling Haaland missed a chance from close range, and Foden tested Areola with a strong shot, but the Hammers' goalkeeper kept the scoreline manageable.

West Ham fought back with an incredible bicycle kick goal by Mohammed Kudus, halving City's lead and injecting suspense into the match.

In the second half, Manchester City continued to dominate possession while West Ham looked for counter-attacking opportunities. Rodri extended City's lead with a goal under Areola, securing the victory and the Premier League title.

Arsenal secure a late win against Everton but fall short in their title pursuit.

Arsenal needed a win and a favour from West Ham to have a chance at their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners started strongly, missing several early chances including a header from Takehiro Tomiyasu. Everton's Jordan Pickford saved an effort from Gabriel Martinelli, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit the post and side netting in quick succession.

Just before halftime, Idrissa Gueye's free-kick deflected off Declan Rice, giving Everton a surprise lead. Tomiyasu equalised with a shot from the edge of the penalty area, reigniting Arsenal's hopes.

In the second half, Everton gained confidence, and Arsenal struggled to find a breakthrough. Jurrien Timber and Emile Smith Rowe were substituted in, and Kai Havertz hit the post.

Gabriel Jesus won the ball on the halfway line, and Havertz scored to give Arsenal the lead. Despite ending their season with a victory, it wasn't enough for Arsenal to win the Premier League title.

