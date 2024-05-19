Chairperson Of Latvian Parliament Visits Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by the Speaker of the Parliament of theRepublic of Latvia Daiga Mierina arrived in Shusha, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that the delegation visited the city ofFuzuli before, and during the visit, the delegation got acquaintedwith the destruction caused in Fuzuli, which was occupied byArmenia for almost 30 years, as well as the restoration andconstruction works carried out by the state of Azerbaijan after theliberation of the region from occupation.
MENAFN19052024000195011045ID1108231607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.