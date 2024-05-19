Chairperson Of Latvian Parliament Visits Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation led by the Speaker of the Parliament of theRepublic of Latvia Daiga Mierina arrived in Shusha, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that the delegation visited the city ofFuzuli before, and during the visit, the delegation got acquaintedwith the destruction caused in Fuzuli, which was occupied byArmenia for almost 30 years, as well as the restoration andconstruction works carried out by the state of Azerbaijan after theliberation of the region from occupation.