KRCS Graduates 1,000 Students Of Syrian Orphans Quran Memorizers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced on Sunday that it had graduated 1000 students of Syrian orphans Quran memorizers with the cooperation with Al-Sham Association for Orphan Care in Gaziantep, Turkiye.

In that context, KRCS Chairman Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer told KUNA that the graduates are male and female students in the kindergarten and elementary levels.

He said that this humanitarian project comes as part of the programs sponsored by KRCS to support orphan families and the education of their children, especially the weaker ones.

Al-Sayer expressed his appreciation to all the donors who were the main supporter in the implementation of these projects, saying, "the support that we see today embodies the Kuwaiti role and its slogan (Kuwait is by your side) based on the directives of the political leadership and the love of humanitarian acts that the Kuwaiti people are passionate about."

Kuwait Red Crescent Society have launched the project of housing and empowering Syrian orphan families in 2018, in cooperation with Al-Sham Association for Orphan Care in Gaziantep,

