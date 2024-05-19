Arab League: Energy Security Is Essential For Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 19 (KUNA) -- Assistant Secretary General and Head of the Economic Affairs Sector at the Arab League Dr. Ali Al-Maliki underlined Sunday that energy security is vital for impacting economic growth, national security, and citizens' well-being.

In a speech delivered on Al-Maliki's behalf by Director of the Energy Department at the Arab League Eng. Jamila Matar, during the 12th Arab Energy Efficiency Day, Al-Maliki underscored the strategic importance of energy security in a world driven by interests and conflicting with strife.

He pointed out the challenges in ensuring energy security and transitioning to sustainable sources, encouraging for a comprehensive approach that includes improving energy efficiency, developing renewable energy, protecting critical energy infrastructure, and reducing carbon emissions.

Al-Maliki identified energy efficiency as crucial for energy security, aiming to provide energy services at the lowest cost without compromising quality, which involves managing energy demand through various efficiency strategies to reduce consumption in line with national development plans.

The Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity (AMCE) has been tracking energy efficiency progress in the region, developing and tracking national energy efficiency plans, where they also prepared a guide on renewable energy and energy efficiency in Arab countries, providing statistical information on policies and programs aimed at improving energy production and consumption efficiency, he mentioned.

Al-Maliki announced the theme for the 12th Arab Energy Efficiency Day competition: "Best Patent in Energy Efficiency," following the decision of the 38th session of AMCE of implementing resolution 294, underlining the role of intellectual property in promoting innovation and achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

On his side, Executive Director of the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) Jauad Al-Kharraz described the day as a celebration of energy, focusing on patents due to the Arab world's lag in this area, calling for greater efforts in patent registration, research, and innovation in sustainable energy.

Al-Kharraz emphasized the significant role patents play in economic development, supporting decision-making in research, innovation, and investment, stressing the need for a focus on social responsibility to improve economic, social, and cultural conditions by ensuring reliable and equitable energy supplies for all citizens in the Arab region.

Meanwhile, First Undersecretary for Research, Planning and Authorities Follow Up at the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity Dr. Ahmad Mohina discussed Egypt's achievements in energy efficiency, including high-efficiency power plants and substantial investments in electricity transmission, clarifying the urgent need for enhanced efforts in energy efficiency across the Arab world.

Approximately USD 10 billion were spent on electricity transmission networks in the past 10 years, he said, noting that Egypt reduced the rate of fuel needed to produce each unit of electricity measurement by 20 percent, which saved about a billion dollars and led to a reduction in emissions harmful to the environment.

The Arab League Energy Department, in collaboration with RCREEE, organized the 12th Arab Energy Efficiency Day celebration at its headquarters in Cairo, featuring a session on the best energy efficiency patent competition, won by Qatari Eng. Dr. Yousef Mohammad Yousef Al-Horr for his air conditioning system project.

The day also included discussions on the role of research, development, and innovation in achieving energy efficiency goals and the cumulative environmental and social impact of renewable energy projects in the Arab region.

The event, attended by senior officials from electricity ministries, international and regional organizations, and major energy companies, underscored the strategic importance and Arab efforts of energy efficiency. (end)

