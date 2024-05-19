Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New S. Sudan Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Sunday the credentials of the new Ambassador of South Sudan to the country Awad Abdulkareem Araasto Ibrahim. During a meeting, the Kuwaiti minister wished the new ambassador success in his role and the ties between the two countries further prosperity. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.