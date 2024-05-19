Armed Forces Conducts Three Airdrops In Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces Sunday carried out 3 airdrops of humanitarian and food aid in southern Gaza amid a raging Israeli war in the besieged Gaza Strip.A plane of the Royal Jordanian Air Force, a plane from Egypt and one from Germany participated in the airdrop operation.The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that they are continuing to send humanitarian and medical aid via an air bridge of aid planes from Marka Airport towards Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport, or through airdrops on Gaza or ground aid convoys.The number of airdrops carried out by the Jordanian Armed Forces since the beginning of the Israeli war on embattled Gaza has reached 95 and 246 airdrops in cooperation with other nations.