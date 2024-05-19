(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/2 has so far performed multiple major and minor surgeries and receives 800-1,000 patients daily in its specialty and emergency clinics.In a statement Sunday, the field hospital's director said: " Surgeries conducted by the specialized medical staff are part of the facility's medical and therapeutic services provided to the people in Nablus and the surrounding cities."Since its arrival on March 5 until Saturday evening to Nablus, the director announced the hospital dealt with a total of 42,306 cases, of which 406 were major surgeries and 1337 minor operations.The director added that the hospital is witnessing an increase in the number of patients and injured people due to its "distinguished" medical services and confidence from the local community.