Drama At Rahul-Akhilesh Joint Poll Rally In UP's Phulpur, Duo Leave Without Addressing Crowd (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) A huge drama unfolded at the joint poll rally in the Phulpur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Sunday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav were forced to return from the venue without addressing the public gathering.

The video, emerging from the venue showed a stampede-like situation with people breaking the barricades and attempting to reach the podium.

Rahul and Akhilesh though appealed to the volunteers and supporters to keep calm but their appeals went unheard. Police and security personnel also found it difficult to contain the swelling crowd.

Following this, Rahul and Akhilesh decided to leave the venue to avoid further chaos and commotion at the venue.

However, reports suggest that the reason for the high drama at the joint rally of Rahul and Akhilesh was not the unrest among the public but a serious lapse on the part of the organisers.

The mic fiasco at the venue was apparently the reason, why Rahul and Akhilesh left in a jiffy.

According to reports, the mic malfunctioned at the INDIA alliance rally in Phulpur, leaving the do 'UP ke ladke' embarrassed and at the loss of words.

The fuming SP Chief blasted the organiser and directed him to fix the technical glitch but to no avail.

The swelling crowd got restless and jumped the barricades to reach near the stage, following which the two leaders sensing security trouble, left the venue.

The SP District Head and other party office bearers are likely to face the music over such awkwardness and embarrassment before the public.