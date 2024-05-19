Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Civilian In Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, May 19 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Sunday gunned down and killed a Palestinian at an Israeli military checkpoint, southeast of occupied Jerusalem.According to a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the Israeli forces opened heavy fire on a Palestinian man from Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, as he passed through the military checkpoint separating the central and southern West Bank.It notes that the Israeli forces prevented ambulances and medics from saving the man, who drew his last on the ground.The occupation forces later handed over the body of the slain Palestinian to the Red Crescent that transported it to Al-Hussein Hospital in Beit Jala city.Following the shooting, the Israeli occupation forces completely closed the checkpoint, caused a stifling traffic and detained hundreds of vehicles passing through the military.