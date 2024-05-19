Villages Development Bank's Green Accreditation To Boost Sustainable Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) – Osama Azzam, Director General of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, announced that the bank's accreditation by the Green Climate Fund opens up significant opportunities by providing access to financial resources that support national green projects and initiatives. This accreditation will play a crucial role in mitigating climate change effects and promoting sustainable development.Azzam made these remarks during a workshop organized by the Bank and the Global Green Growth Institute on Sunday. The workshop aimed to raise awareness among the Bank's employees and key partners about the Green Climate Fund's terms and requirements, and how to meet them within the specified time-frame.He emphasized that this accreditation positions the Bank as a key player in global climate change efforts, highlighting the responsibility it entails. Azzam reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to working diligently and intensifying efforts to strengthen partnerships and cooperation on a broader scale to achieve common goals. He also underscored the importance of these achievements and their positive impacts.