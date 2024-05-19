Preparations Underway To Hold 2024 Women's Race

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - Run Jordan, a pro-active NGO engaged in the organization of running events and programs, said preparations are underway to organize Women's Race 2024 in its third edition, which is scheduled to be held next June 7.In a press statement on Sunday, Run Jordan said the race is being held under the theme:"Run for You," in cooperation with Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and several supporting private entities.The race features two 2.6 km and 5.2 km races, which will be held in Al Hussein Gardens at 9 am, the statement said.Commenting on the event, Run Jordan Director General, Lina Al-Kurd, expressed pride in this "unique" initiative in Jordan, noting that this race comes as an affirmation of the association's commitment to promote women's physical and psychological health and highlight their role and achievements in Jordanian society.