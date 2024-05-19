JSMO Hosts Activities Of Arab Metrology Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) on Sunday opened the activities of the 11th meetings of the General Assembly of Arab Metrology Program (ARAMET) and the 16th Metrology Advisory Committee, attended by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shamali said the meetings come within framework of joint Arab action, supported by Arab Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining Organization (AIDSMO), which is making a "great "effort to raise efficiency and competitiveness of Arab industries and develop their productive sectors.Shamali added that this pan-Arab effort aims to facilitate trade exchange, protect the consumer, the environment and public health, and support the Arab economy and fulfill requirements of the Arab common market.Shamali also indicated that regional and international challenges spur "collective" action to achieve "strategic" integration in multiple issues of common interest.In this regard, he said focus should go to coordinate metrology work in Arab countries to ensure transparency of commercial transactions and meet public and private sectors's needs to ensure access to "accurate" testing and measurement results, which would facilitate trade exchange operations, increase pan-Arab trade.Additionally, he stressed the importance of keeping pace with global developments and aligning with "the best" international practices to advance metrology in Arab countries, adopt "innovative" solutions and options to achieve "comprehensive" sustainable development in to meet ambitions and achieve the desired outcomes.He called for "active" participation and steps to invest time in "positive, purposeful" discussions that serve interests of industry, trade, and environment and protect the Arab consumer and his rights.