Nine Settlements In Kherson Region Left Without Electricity Due To Russain Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, nine settlements were temporarily cut off from electricity as a result of shelling.

The head of the Kherson Regional Electricity Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers damaged a power line. Sukhanove, Chervonyi Yar, Kostyrka, Urozhaine, Novoraisk, Koshary, Zamozhnie, Stepne, and Maksyma Horkoho were left without electricity,” Prokudin wrote.

He added that power engineers will start repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

As reported earlier, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav, injuring five people.