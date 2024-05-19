Nine Settlements In Kherson Region Left Without Electricity Due To Russain Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, nine settlements were temporarily cut off from electricity as a result of shelling.
The head of the Kherson Regional Electricity Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The occupiers damaged a power line. Sukhanove, Chervonyi Yar, Kostyrka, Urozhaine, Novoraisk, Koshary, Zamozhnie, Stepne, and Maksyma Horkoho were left without electricity,” Prokudin wrote. Read also:
Man injured in Russian shelling of Kherson
suburb
He added that power engineers will start repair work as soon as the security situation allows.
As reported earlier, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone in Beryslav, injuring five people.
MENAFN19052024000193011044ID1108231542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.