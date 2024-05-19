Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Defense Holds Ceremony Dedicated To Memory Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Commemoration ceremonies dedicated to the memory of the NationalHero of Azerbaijan Marifat Nasibov, Ayaz Ismayilov and AmilTanriverdiy, who rose to the peak of martyrdom for the territorialintegrity of Azerbaijan's lands, were held, Azernews reports.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense, family members ofmartyrs, relatives, comrades-in-arms, school children, as well asother guests participated in the ceremony. The memory of theNational Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and those who died for thesovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijanwere commemorated with a minute of silence. The National Anthem ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Within the framework of the events, the graves of our martyrswere visited and prayers were read in their memory.

The speakers talked about the examples of heroism and valorshown by our brave sons in the battles for the liberation of ourlands, and the brilliant Victory won by our valiant Army over theenemy in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the SupremeCommander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev. Then videos dedicated to thelife and battle path of Azerbaijani martyrs were shown.

The family members and relatives of the martyrs expressed theirgratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for theattention and care shown to them, as well as for honoring thememory of our martyrs.

Poems dedicated to our martyrs, music glorifying patriotism andheroism were played at the commemoration ceremony.

At the events, as part of the "Letter to the Soldier" project,letters were addressed to defenders of the Motherland, and bookletscontaining detailed information on the rules of admission tomilitary educational institutions were distributed.