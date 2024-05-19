President: Interference Of Non-Regional Countries In Our Affairs Is Unacceptable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The development of the region must be secured through the willof the peoples living in the countries of the region. Theinterference of non-regional countries in our affairs isunacceptable, Azernews reports, citing PresidentIlham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to commission the"Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inaugurate the "Giz Galasi"hydroelectric complex on the Araz River.
"If anyone – leaders of countries thousands of kilometers awayfrom here – want to achieve any results in this region, let themtalk to us. Inappropriate and unnecessary intervention has notbrought about and will not bring about any results," the head ofstate added.
