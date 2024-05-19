MEW Cooperates With KPTC To Promote Energy Conservation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy (MEW) launched 30 public transportation buses carrying awareness advertisements to promote energy conservation in cooperation with the Kuwait Public Transport Company (KPTC).

The Ministry stated in a press release that the advertisements for the "Wafer" (Conserve) campaign and the "Hafiz" (Preserve) program, which encourages the rationalization of water and electricity consumption, were broadcasted.

This grants people incentives of up to 50 percent off their bills through conserving water and electricity in private residences, reflecting the ministry's belief in the importance of awareness campaigns to reduce excessive consumption of electricity and water.

The ministry explained that the national campaign will assist in updating its vision regarding the country's electricity and water needs and rationalizing their consumption, which will directly alleviate the burden on public finances and contribute to the development of the environmental system in Kuwait.

The campaign aimed to change the consumption behavior of electricity and water among individuals in Kuwait. (end)

