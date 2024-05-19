Moroccan Trade Ministry applies anti-dumping duties to Turkish electric furnaces

(MENAFN) An official within the Moroccan Ministry of Trade has disclosed plans to levy anti-dumping tariffs on electric ovens imported from Turkey. These new duties, set at a substantial 62 percent rate, are strategically devised to shield the Moroccan market from what is perceived as unfair competition stemming from underpriced foreign goods. Notably, amidst this imposition, the Turkish brand Etemad will encounter a relatively lower import duty of 34 percent.



The Ministry's decision, outlined on its official website, sheds light on the significant discrepancy in dumping margins between Turkish oven companies and Etemad. The average dumping margin for Turkish counterparts stands at a striking 71.4 percent, contrasting sharply with Etemad's notably lower rate of 34 percent. This discernible contrast underscores Morocco's firm commitment to safeguarding its domestic industries against the influx of imported goods priced below fair market value.



While Morocco and Turkey have been bound by a free trade agreement since 2004, recent amendments made in 2020 introduced import duties on specific Turkish products. These changes came about following complaints from Moroccan textile manufacturers regarding perceived unfair competition. The latest imposition of duties on Turkish electric ovens aligns with ongoing efforts aimed at maintaining equitable trade relations and fortifying local markets against potentially detrimental dumping practices.

