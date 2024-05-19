UAE e-commerce market reaches value of USD7.5B with growth expected until 2028

(MENAFN) The e-commerce market in the UAE reached a total value of 27.5 billion dirhams (approximately USD7.5 billion) in 2023. According to the fourth edition of the “E-Commerce in the Middle East and North Africa Region for the Year 2023” report, issued by “EZ Dubai” in collaboration with Euromonitor International, this market is projected to expand significantly, with its value expected to exceed 48.8 billion dirhams by 2028.



As detailed in the report released by EZ Dubai, a dedicated e-commerce hub in Dubai South, the UAE is experiencing rapid growth in e-commerce adoption. This surge is fueled by a tech-savvy youth demographic, robust government support through favorable legislation and regulations, and substantial investments in digital infrastructure. These factors collectively contribute to creating a conducive environment for the thriving e-commerce sector.



In 2023, the leading sectors in the UAE's e-commerce market by value included apparel and footwear, consumer electronics, and media products. The report also highlighted a consumer preference for mobile shopping, emphasizing the importance of convenience and cost savings. This trend indicates a shift in consumer behavior towards more accessible and economical shopping solutions, aligning with the broader digital transformation within the region.

