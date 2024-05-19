(MENAFN) Recent conflicts, particularly in regions like Ukraine, have witnessed a significant evolution in military tactics, particularly with the proliferation of drone technology and the emergence of suicide ground marches. Both the Russian and Ukrainian armies have been actively employing various types of drones, including suicide drones, in their operations, marking a notable shift in battlefield strategies.



The efficacy of drones, notably showcased during the Azerbaijani-Armenian war, where Azerbaijan achieved a decisive victory over Armenian forces, has underscored their strategic importance. This was particularly evident in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, where drones played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the conflict.



However, what sets the current landscape apart is the emergence of suicide ground marches, a novel approach to warfare. In Ukraine, these ground marches have been increasingly utilized for a range of purposes, including transportation of supplies, deployment of grenade launchers, mine laying, and other combat roles. Notably, videos depicting the use of suicide ground marches to target soldiers in trenches on both sides of the conflict have surfaced, highlighting the evolving nature of warfare tactics.



While the prevalence of kamikaze land marches remains relatively limited, their demonstrated effectiveness on the battlefield suggests a potential for wider adoption in future conflicts. As military forces continue to adapt to evolving threats and operational requirements, the integration of innovative technologies and tactics, such as suicide ground marches, is likely to become increasingly prominent in modern warfare scenarios.

MENAFN19052024000045015682ID1108231467