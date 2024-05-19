Hungary wants bloc to present ‘foreign agent’ regulations

(MENAFN) Balazs Orban, the political director of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s office, has advocated for the European Union to consider implementing laws similar to Georgia’s recent 'Transparency of Foreign Influence' bill. Orban argued that such measures, aimed at addressing foreign influence, are integral to upholding democratic principles.



The bill, passed by Georgia’s parliament on Tuesday, mandates that non-profit organizations, media outlets, and individuals receiving more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources register as entities promoting the interests of a foreign power and disclose their donors. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to USD9,500.



While proponents argue that the law enhances transparency, it has faced criticism from both domestic and international quarters. United States and European Union officials have condemned the legislation, while thousands protested in Tbilisi, expressing concerns that the law mirrors Russia’s 'foreign agent' law and could be exploited by the government to suppress opposition voices.



Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the legislation, stating that it is necessary to ensure greater transparency in the country's affairs. However, the debate surrounding the bill underscores the complexities and controversies surrounding efforts to regulate foreign influence in domestic affairs.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231435