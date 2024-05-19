NATO associates take into consideration transferring troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to a report by the New York Times, several NATO member states, including the United States, are reportedly edging closer to sending troops into Ukraine to provide training to its armed forces. The move comes amid calls from the Ukrainian government for assistance in training new recruits to bolster its military capabilities amid ongoing conflict with Russia-backed separatists.



Facing challenges with troop shortages, Ukrainian authorities have reportedly requested assistance from the United States and NATO to train approximately 150,000 new recruits within Ukraine itself, aiming to expedite their deployment to the front lines. While the White House has publicly voiced opposition to sending instructors, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, suggested that such a move may become inevitable over time.



However, the potential deployment of NATO instructors to Ukraine presents logistical challenges, as it would require diverting limited air defense resources away from combat zones to ensure the protection of these personnel from possible Russian air and missile strikes. The report highlights concerns that any NATO personnel deployed within Ukraine would require defense and could potentially draw the United States further into the conflict.



The idea of sending NATO troops to Ukraine was initially raised by French President Emmanuel Macron in February, suggesting it should be considered as an option. Since then, countries like Estonia and Lithuania have expressed support for either sending instructors or providing support troops to assist Ukrainian forces, thereby enabling them to focus more on combat operations.

