Borrel says EU will not acknowledge Taiwan

(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, reiterated the bloc's stance on Taiwan, emphasizing its commitment to avoiding military conflict and maintaining the principle of "one single China." Borrell's remarks came during an interview with Foreign Policy magazine while he was in California for discussions with tech leaders and state officials.



Addressing the escalating tensions surrounding Taiwan, which Beijing regards as an integral part of China, Borrell underscored the European Union's position on the matter. He emphasized the importance of reducing tensions and respecting the status quo, advocating for diplomatic solutions rather than military escalation.



Borrell clarified that the European Union does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state and does not intend to do so in the future. Despite this stance, he emphasized the European Union 's willingness to engage in economic and cultural relations with Taiwan while refraining from granting it formal state recognition.



The foreign policy chief emphasized the European Union 's call for all parties involved to recognize that military action is not a viable solution to the Taiwan issue. Borrell reiterated the strategic significance of Taiwan for the European Union 's economy, particularly in the production of advanced semiconductor technology.



Overall, Borrell's remarks underscore the European Union 's commitment to maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait region while navigating the complexities of its relationship with both Taiwan and mainland China.

