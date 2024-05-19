(MENAFN) The White House has reportedly conveyed its discontent regarding France's decision to extend an invitation to Russia for the commemoration of the D-Day landings during World War II, according to sources cited by Politico.



Organized by Liberation Mission, the event is intended to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied operation on June 6, 1944, in Normandy. Despite Russia's strained relations with the United States, European Union, and their allies due to the Ukraine conflict, French organizers expressed their desire for Moscow's participation. However, they clarified that while a Russian representative would be invited, President Vladimir Putin would not attend.



The invitation to Russia aims to recognize the significant contributions and sacrifices made by the Soviet peoples during the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, as explained by the event organizers.



When questioned about France's decision to invite Russia, a United States official under the Biden administration expressed reservations, stating that the matter would be left to the discretion of the French government, which oversees the organization of the Normandy commemoration.



In a sardonic remark, the official hinted at the historical context, suggesting that Russia's involvement in defeating real Nazis during World War II contrasts with its current military operations in Ukraine, where Moscow asserts its goals include "denazification." Russian authorities have frequently pointed to what they perceive as the glorification of Nazi collaborators and the use of far-right symbols by Ukrainian forces.

