Biden isn’t included in Zelensky`s ‘peace conference’

The highly anticipated Swiss-hosted conference aimed at addressing the Ukraine conflict, slated for next month, appears absent from United States President Joe Biden's forthcoming agenda, according to statements from White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.



Scheduled for June 15-16 at the luxurious Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne, the summit has garnered invitations from over 160 countries. Notably absent from the guest list, however, is Russia.



Responding to queries about Biden's potential attendance, Kirby informed reporters during a recent press briefing that there are no indications of the event being on the president's schedule. The conference is anticipated to center around Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's proposed roadmap for resolving the conflict with Russia.



Zelensky's plan outlines a comprehensive strategy that includes the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from territories Ukraine claims as its own, reparations from Moscow, and the establishment of a war crimes tribunal. However, Russia has dismissed the proposal as impractical, suggesting it reflects Kiev's reluctance to pursue diplomatic resolutions to the ongoing hostilities.



Swiss President Viola Amherd, who agreed in January to host the summit at Zelensky's request, revealed earlier this week that delegations from over 50 countries have already confirmed their participation. Amherd expressed Switzerland's desire to further expand participation by persuading China and additional countries from the Global South to join the initiative.

