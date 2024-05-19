(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced frustration over restrictions preventing Kiev's forces from utilizing Western-supplied weapons to target locations in Russia, stating that this limitation hampers their effectiveness on the battlefield. In an interview with AFP news agency, Zelensky highlighted Russia's advantage in the conflict, citing its ability to launch attacks from within its own territory into Ukraine.



Zelensky emphasized the strategic disadvantage faced by Ukraine, as Russia can deploy weaponry from its territory, while Ukrainian forces are unable to retaliate against Russian targets with Western-supplied arms. This limitation, he argued, gives Moscow a significant edge in the ongoing conflict.



The remarks come in the wake of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to Kiev, where he affirmed Washington's stance that Ukraine must determine its own military strategy. However, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh reiterated the US position that Ukrainian forces should refrain from targeting Russia with United States-provided weapons, emphasizing that these arms are intended solely for reclaiming Ukrainian territory.



Zelensky's comments also reflect tensions within Western allies regarding the use of supplied weapons. While United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron asserted Ukraine's right to employ United Kingdom-provided arms to strike targets within Russia, Moscow responded with warnings of potential retaliation against British military facilities. These divergent perspectives underscore the complexities and challenges surrounding Ukraine's military capabilities and its relations with Western allies amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

