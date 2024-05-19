Enemy Drops Explosives From Drone In Beryslav: Number Of Casualties Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Beryslav, a family was injured as a result of an explosive drop from an enemy drone. Later it became known about two more victims who sought medical help on their own.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Three injured residents turned to the hospital. These are a 21-year-old man and women aged 42 and 71. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The victims are currently being examined and provided with the necessary assistance,” the post reads.

Later, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported two more victims on Telegram.

Russians drop explosives in. Fire broke out

“Two more residents of Beryslav were hit by an enemy drone. These are two men, 59 and 70 years old. Both were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and contusions. One of the victims sustained a back injury. Currently, doctors are providing the victims with the necessary assistance,” the statement reads.

Earlier it was reported that Kindiika came under fire. A 75-year-old, who was on the street at the time, was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

As reported earlier, more than 60 generators were handed over to the residents of the Antonivka district of Kherson.