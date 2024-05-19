Two Killed, Three Injured: Police Clarify Data On Shelling Of Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the police of the Kharkiv region, three people were injured and two people were killed as a result of Russian shelling of the Kupiansk district.

This is reported on the website of the department, Ukrinform reports.

Law enforcement officials note that on May 19, at about 10:00 a.m., the occupiers fired on Novoosynove and Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck the villages with a multiple launch rocket system.

Initially, it was reported that four people were injured in Novoosynove, two of whom were killed. Later, the police clarified that a 64-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were killed, and another woman was injured.

Russians hitdistrict with artillery: two people killed, five injured

In Kivsharivka, according to preliminary data, two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Investigative team members, forensic experts, and explosives experts are working at the sites of the strikes.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with multiple rocket launchers in the morning, killing two people and injuring five.