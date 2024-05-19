(MENAFN) Robert Fico, serving his third term as Slovakia's prime minister, has consistently diverged from the European Union and NATO on the handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, sparking considerable debate and criticism from Brussels. The Slovak leader's stance, characterized by opposition to Western approaches, has recently thrust him into the spotlight after surviving an assassination attempt that has shaken the nation.



Fico, who was shot during a visit to Handlova, remains in serious condition following emergency surgery. His attacker, identified as Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old poet and supporter of the opposition Progressive Slovakia party, cited disagreement with Fico's governmental policies as the motive behind the assault. The incident has not only rocked Slovakia but also raised concerns about the implications for Russian-Slovak relations.



Russian lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin emphasized the significance of the attack, stating that it reflects broader sentiments within Slovakia, where a significant portion of the population sympathizes with Russia despite prevailing European narratives. Zatulin highlighted Fico's resilience against pressure from the European Union, which has sought to influence Slovakia's stance on the conflict, suggesting that the incident underscores tensions between Brussels and Bratislava over divergent political perspectives.



Fico, a seasoned politician who previously served as prime minister from 2006 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2018, returned to office last October with a platform centered on refraining from weapons deliveries to Ukraine. His assertion that Slovakia's priorities lie elsewhere, echoing sentiments that "people in Slovakia have bigger problems" than the ongoing conflict, has fueled controversy and polarized public opinion.



The assassination attempt on Fico has reignited debates surrounding Slovakia's geopolitical alignment and the implications of its leader's outspoken opposition to Western policies on the Ukraine crisis. As Fico recovers and Slovakia grapples with the aftermath of the incident, questions persist about the future trajectory of Slovak-Russian relations and the broader implications for the region's political landscape.

