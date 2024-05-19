(MENAFN) As Russian President Vladimir Putin embarks on his inaugural foreign trip since assuming office for his fifth term, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has underscored China's resilience against Western pressure, emphasizing the futility of attempts to hinder its collaboration with Russia. In an interview with Izvestia on Thursday, Peskov dismissed Western efforts to constrain China's engagement with Moscow as "brazen," asserting that China's robustness renders it impervious to such coercive tactics.



Putin's visit to China, which commenced with a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, marks a significant moment in bilateral relations between the two nations. The itinerary includes participation in the 8th Russia-China EXPO in Harbin and the 4th Russia-China Forum on Interregional Cooperation, events aimed at fostering economic and strategic dialogue between Russia's Far East and China's border provinces.



Peskov highlighted the EXPO as a pivotal platform for substantive dialogue and mutual engagement, emphasizing its role in advancing trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China. He noted the extensive representation of Russian regions at the event, underscoring its significance for regional development and cross-border collaboration.



Acknowledging existing challenges, Peskov characterized them as "growth problems," indicative of the evolving dynamics within the Russia-China partnership. Despite Western attempts to exert pressure on China and impede its cooperation with Russia, Peskov expressed confidence in China's ability to withstand such external influence.



In particular, Peskov addressed United States-led efforts to restrict Chinese companies accused of supplying goods to the Russian military, particularly in the context of the Ukraine conflict. Despite these constraints, Peskov affirmed China's resilience, highlighting its capacity to navigate complex geopolitical challenges and uphold its strategic partnerships.



Overall, Peskov's remarks underscore Moscow's unwavering commitment to bolstering ties with Beijing and the resilience of the Russia-China alliance in the face of external pressures, reaffirming their shared strategic objectives and mutual support in navigating global complexities.

