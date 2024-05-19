Kuwait's Al-Rajhi Qualifies For 400M T54 Final

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national team player Faisal Al-Rajhi finished third in the men's 400 meters T54 heat 1 at the Para Athletics World Championships on Sunday, qualifying for the final due Monday.

Al-Rajhi ran in 49.17 in his preliminary round, behind the winner Australia's Samuel Carter and Britain's Nathan Maguire, with the top three runners automatically advancing to the final in the event in the western Japanese city of Kobe.

On Saturday, Al-Rajhi won the gold medal in a 5,000-meter race.

Held in East Asia for the first time and serves as a qualifier for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Kobe World Para Athletics Championships has attracted some 1,000 athletes from 100 countries and regions, according to the organizer. (end)

mk











MENAFN19052024000071011013ID1108231382