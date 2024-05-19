Jordanian-German Collaboration Advances Legislative Modernization Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - The Governance Improvement Project, supported by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, aims to back Jordanian reform initiatives and execute the public sector modernization roadmap.During a ceremony held on Sunday, it was revealed that this includes embedding governance principles and methodologies within the public sector to align with best practices in public administration, enhancing human resources, government services, policy-making, decision-making, and institutional culture.Minister of State for Legal Affairs, Nancy Namrouqa, emphasized that this significant meeting underscores the government's commitment to establishing a comprehensive system for measuring legislative impact. This is part of the broader efforts led by the government to realize the modernization paths initiated by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the start of the second centenary of the Jordanian state.She highlighted the modernization project's focus on political, economic, and administrative reforms, underpinned by updated and improved legislation. Collaboration with Parliament and relevant authorities has been ongoing to complete necessary legislation based on national priorities and executive programs.Namrouqa noted that evaluating the legislative impact, both pre- and post-enactment, is crucial for identifying strengths and weaknesses, thus ensuring legislative improvements and stability, which are essential for the modernization process. Effective impact assessment involves scientifically based legislation that measures expected benefits, costs, and impacts, aligning them with societal priorities for greater efficiency and effectiveness.She stressed the need to institutionalize the impact assessment methodology, making it a standard and obligatory approach across all sectors to mitigate potential negative impacts, enhance public trust in state institutions, ensure legislative stability, and facilitate compliance.The government, she noted, is working towards achieving comprehensive modernization, defining roles and responsibilities in preparing impact assessment studies, and emphasizing legislative planning and consultation, including electronic consultation, to encourage stakeholder participation.Lorenz Petersen, Country Director at GIZ Jordan, highlighted the progress made during the second session and announced an additional €80 million in financial support for future projects and plans to maximize their impact.Roland Lomme Senior Governance Specialist at the World Bank Group reiterated the bank's support for public administration development, emphasizing its significance for sustainable development.Muhammad Nsour, Director of Legal Affairs in the Prime Ministry, affirmed that the completed studies serve as practical models for government employees in preparing subsequent impact evaluation studies. He noted that institutionalizing the impact evaluation policy began in 2018 with the Cabinet approving a policy to evaluate the impact of legislation and policies, laying the groundwork for comprehensive future legislation.He added that a new group of studies, including five previous and three subsequent impact evaluations, will follow the same approach to develop practical models for government departments to use when preparing studies. These efforts will be formalized once the good organization system is issued, making it mandatory for government departments to prepare and submit studies to the Cabinet, reflecting the government's commitment to achieving the required indicators.