ASE Closes With Slight Decline

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded its trading session on Sunday, registering a modest decrease of 0.19 percent, settling at 2,389 points.Trading activity saw the exchange of 4 million shares, amounting to a total value of JD3.6 million through 2,831 transactions.Analysis of the day's trading revealed that 30 listed companies experienced an uptick in their share prices, while 35 companies witnessed a decline. The share prices of 31 other companies remained unchanged.

