CARC Participates In Middle East Civil Aviation Meeting In Riyadh

Amman, May 19 (Petra) - The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) is participating in the Seventh Meeting of the Directors General of Civil Aviation - Middle East Region, hosted by Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Regional Office for the Middle East.The gathering, scheduled for Sunday and Monday in Riyadh, will see the participation of heads and general directors of civil aviation authorities from Middle Eastern countries, along with representatives from various global and regional civil aviation organizations.In a statement released on Sunday, CARC highlighted that the meeting will address numerous issues pertinent to the development of the civil aviation sector.Discussions will focus on adapting to rapid technological advancements and overcoming the challenges faced by the industry, particularly in the Middle East.Key topics from previous meetings will be revisited, alongside the latest global developments in aviation safety and security, air navigation, environmental protection, economic development of air transport, and strategic planning. The meeting will also explore mechanisms for enhancing these areas through targeted training programs.The meeting coincides with the Future of Aviation 2024 conference, a significant event aimed at envisioning and sustaining the future of the civil aviation sector.The conference will feature a large number of directors and officials from civil aviation authorities and other stakeholders in the aviation industry.