Kuwait Prime Minister Receives Congratulations From Iraqi Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has received a telephone call from his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Al-Soudani who expressed congratulations on the Amiri Order appointing him to the post and assigning him to form the new government.
The Iraqi prime minister wished His Highness the prime minister success and for the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.
For his part, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Iraqi prime minister for his good sentiments that depict depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples. He also wished Iraq more stability and welfare. (end)
aib
MENAFN19052024000071011013ID1108231351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.