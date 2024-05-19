Kuwait Prime Minister Receives Congratulations From Iraqi Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has received a telephone call from his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Al-Soudani who expressed congratulations on the Amiri Order appointing him to the post and assigning him to form the new government.

The Iraqi prime minister wished His Highness the prime minister success and for the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Iraqi prime minister for his good sentiments that depict depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples. He also wished Iraq more stability and welfare. (end)

aib









MENAFN19052024000071011013ID1108231351