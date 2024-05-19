President Of Azerbaijan: I Do Hope That Armenia Contributes To Regional Cooperation, Not Damage It, By Conducting The Right Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) I believe that Armenia should not take a wrong step. Regionalissues should be resolved with the direct participation anddetermination of regional countries, Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremonyto commission the "Khudafarin" hydroelectric complex and inauguratethe "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric complex on the Araz River.

“For many years, Armenia relied on the protection and support ofcountries located far from here. What was the result? The resultwas not very reassuring for them. The states of the region arestrong states, they are states that conduct an independent policy outside force has ever succeeded in influencing thedetermination of these states, and they will not. I do hope thatArmenia contributes to regional cooperation, not damage it, byconducting the right policy,” added the head of state.