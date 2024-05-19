Israeli Occupation Blocks Crossings, Bans Arrival Of Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 19 (KUNA) -- Government's media office in Gaza Strip stated that Israeli occupation forces is banning the entry of 3,000 aid shipments, nor is it allowing some 690 injured or ill person to receive treatment abroad due to closure of Rafah and Karam Abusalem crossings for thirteenth day.

In a press release on Sunday, the office explained that this closure is multiplying the humanitarian crisis in the Strip as foodstuff, medical equipment and fuel are not permitted entry nor are sickly and injured people allowed to leave.

The office held Israeli occupation, American administration, European Union and international community responsible for the ongoing genocide.

Furthermore, it urged the free world to pressurize the occupation into ceasing the genocide, reopening the crossways and allowing for the entry of aid as two million displaced people are depending on it. (end)

