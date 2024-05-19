Lake Mogan In Ankara.. A Mesmerizing Natural, Touristic Location

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Osama Al-Saeed

ANKARA, May 19 (KUNA) -- Lake Mogan, also known as Golbasi Golu, is a mesmerizing location situated in the Golbasi area of Ankara, Turkiye.

At a surface area of 5.61 kilometers and circumferential length of 14 kilometers, the lake is surrounded by greenspaces, waterways, and leisure facilities.

Lake Mogan, which has an average depth of five meters, is considered as a touristic location in Ankara, attracting people from far and wide. (end)

