(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A stunning 100-kilometer coastal belt between Alagoas and Pernambuco is set to transform into a real estate paradise.



Known for pristine beaches, this area echoes the allure of Balneário Camboriú and Itapema, where real estate prices skyrocket due to celebrity influences.



Soon, the iconic Neyma will add his star power to this region.



In collaboration with Neymar Sports, Due aims to develop the "Brazilian Caribbean Route."



This ambitious plan involves 28 upscale real estate projects, aiming for a sales value of $1.5 billion by 2037.



Luxury residences will dot Porto de Galinhas, Carneiros, Maragogi, Antunes, and Japaratinga.







With prices ranging from $60,000 to $1.2 million, options vary from cozy 25-square-meter studios to sprawling six-bedroom apartments of 218 square meters.



Currently, 10 projects are underway, with the first set for completion in late 2024. The next 18 are in preparation, planning three launches per year.



Rafael Zulu, a Due partner, envisions this area as Brazil's next real estate jewel.







Established in 2020 by Rafael Zulu, Adaílton dos Santos, and local entrepreneurs Abílio Costa and André Costa, Due has already achieved $500 million in sales.



Their projects span over 550,000 square meters of construction, serving 3,000 clients along the coast.



Partnering with Neymar Sports, the initiative aims to boost tourism and foster social benefits.







It brings international visibility and promotes sustainable business in the region.



Neymar's investments in Balneário Camboriú have proven successful, and he now targets the Northeast.

Brazil's New Coastline Makeover: Neymar's Caribbean Dream in the Making

Neymar Sr. anticipates this project will enhance local tourism and stimulate economic growth, benefiting both residents and entrepreneurs.



The "Brazilian Caribbean Route" also plans to bridge local infrastructure gaps by providing comprehensive services, from laundry to room service.



A $120 million financing supports this, marking a significant step towards creating a luxurious and vibrant destination in the Brazilian Northeast.

