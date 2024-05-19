(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a decisive move, Mexico's Chamber of Deputies passed sweeping reforms to combat maritime crime.



These legal changes grant the Mexican Navy enhanced authority to monitor, pursue, and inspect vessels.



The reforms apply within the nation's Exclusive Economic Zone and extend into international waters.



All this aligns with global treaties, aiming to curb illegal activities at sea and bolster the Navy's role, equipping it with new legal tools and procedures.



This updated framework solidifies the Navy's powers to check, chase, and manage maritime traffic.



It ensures greater compliance with international maritime laws.



Garnering robust support, the legislative package received 410 votes in favor, with only 25 abstentions.







It updates the Organic Law of the Mexican Navy and the Organic Law of the Federal Public Administration.



Enhanced changes boost the Navy's operational effectiveness on the high seas.

Safeguarding the Seas: Mexico Enhances Maritime Law Enforcement

Rigorous boarding and inspection protocols, adhering to international standards, become enabled by the reforms.



New provisions in the National Law on the Use of Force detail handling resistance during operations against illegal activities, including drug trafficking.



Adjustments to the Federal Law for the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Involving Hydrocarbons address illegal hydrocarbon handling.



This issue is common in the maritime drug trafficking chain.



The National Code of Criminal Procedures now requires the Public Ministry to recognize Coast Guard reports.



This recognition grants these documents judicial validity.



Revisions to the Federal Penal Code ensure national laws mirror stringent international maritime law requirements.



These changes grant Mexic jurisdiction over high-seas crimes.



They also enable tackling environmental crimes, such as dumping plastics and other pollutants.



With these reforms, Mexico takes a significant step toward securing its maritime borders.



The country reinforces its commitment to international maritime security. The legislation now moves to the Senate for review.



There, it will undergo further scrutiny before becoming law.

