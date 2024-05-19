C6 Fest In São Paulo: Check Out This Sunday’S Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The latest C6 Fest wraps up this Sunday, May 19, at Ibirapuera Park with artists like Noah Cyrus, Soft Cell, Black Pumas, Pavement, and Daniel Caesar.
The festival debuted in 2023 in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. For those still interested, tickets are still available.
For the festival's final day, eleven performances are scheduled. Tickets are still available to see the shows at the Auditorium.
Here's the C6 Fest line-up for this Sunday, May 19:
May 19
Daniel Caesar
Baile Cassiano: Fran & Preta Gil, Liniker, Luccas Carlos, and Negra Li
Young Fathers
Paris Texas
Pavement
Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert
Noah Cyrus
Squid
Jair Naves
David Morales Sunday Mass
DJ Meme
What are the dates for C6 Fest 2024?
The C6 Fest events are spread out over May 17, 18, and 19.
Tickets are still on sale at the official event website. Tickets can also be purchased at the physical box office, which does not charge convenience fees.
The prices for the second batch of C6 Fest 2024 tickets are:
C6 Fest Auditorium tickets for C6 Bank clients with a 20% discount:
C6 Fest Auditorium – Sunday – Full Price – R$ 448.00
C6 Fest Auditorium – Sunday - Half Price – R$ 224.00
C6 Fest tickets for C6 Bank clients with a 20% discount:
C6 Fest – Sunday – Full Price – R$ 580.80
C6 Fest – Sunday – Half Price – R$ 290.40
C6 Fest Passport – Saturday and Sunday (excludes auditorium) – Full Price – R$ 1,056.00
C6 Fest Passport – Saturday and Sunday (excludes auditorium) – Half Price – R$ 528.00
C6 Fest Auditorium tickets for the general public:
C6 Fest Auditorium – Sunday – Full Price – R$ 560.00
C6 Fest Auditorium – Sunday – Half Price – R$ 280.00
C6 Fest tickets for the general public:
C6 Fest – Sunday – Full Price – R$ 726.00
C6 Fest – Sunday – Half Price – R$ 363.00
C6 Fest Passport – Saturday and Sunday (excludes auditorium) – Full Price – R$ 1,320.00
C6 Fest Passport - Saturday and Sunday (excludes auditorium) – Half Price – R$ 660.00
