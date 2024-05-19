Robbery Leads To Murder Of Elderly Couple, Son In Maladeniya

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
A robbery has led to the murder of an elderly couple and their son in Maladeniya.
The Police said that a relative of the victims was arrested over the murder.
According to the Police, the suspect had murdered an 80-year-old man, his 77-year-old wife and 42-year-old son at their house in Maladeniya, Mirigama.
The Police had stopped the suspect while he was travelling on a bicycle after committing the crime.
According to the Police, money a jewellery were found in the possession of the suspect.
Further investigations revealed that the suspect had committed the crime and that he was related to the victims. (Colombo Gazette)
