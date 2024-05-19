Godrej Industries Group Partners with Bhamla Foundation for #BhoomiNamaskar World Environment Day Campaign

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 15th May 2024, Bengaluru – Godrej Industries Group, in partnership with Bhamla Foundation and Jamnabai Narsee International School, successfully initiated the campaign '#BhoomiNamaskar', with a tree plantation drive, in honor of the upcoming World Environment Day 2024. The flag off event, held at JNI School, will involve plantation of 10,000 trees in the coming six months across schools in Mumbai. This comes in effect with the UN resolution of the year “Generation Restoration”

The '#BhoomiNamaskar' initiative, meaning "Salutation to the Earth" in Hindi, highlighted the importance of nurturing the land for a sustainable future. The campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the need of collective responsibility towards environmental protection and land restoration. Aligned with the theme for this year's World Environment Day, "Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience”, “Generation Restoration” will work towards bringing back all that we lost due to the degradation of land. It will inspire our generation to understand and fight for the countless species facing extinction if we don't act now. Additionally, our efforts will focus on preserving and restoring vital water resources.



The '#BhoomiNamaskar' Tree Plantation Drive was graced by the presence of several eminent personalities, including Amruta Fadnavis, Jairaj Thacker, Karan Kundra, Esha Deol, and Jackie Shroff. Their participation significantly amplified the campaign message and inspired a wider audience to join the fight against land degradation.



The event garnered significant support from esteemed organizations like the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Government of India), Maharashtra Forest Department, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the United Nations Environment Programme and Jamnabai Narsee International School. Godrej L'Affaire, the lifestyle owned media property of Godrej Industries Group, will be amplifying this campaign digitally and ensuring it reaches the generation that needs to take action. This collective effort emphasized the global significance of addressing environmental challenges through large-scale conservation efforts.



Burjis Godrej, Executive Director, Godrej Agrovet, said, “Godrej is a firm believer that a healthy planet is the foundation for a thriving society. #BhoomiNamaskar' drive, in collaboration with the Bhamla Foundation and Jamnabai Narsee International School, is a testament to our commitment towards environmental stewardship. With the support of renowned institutions such as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Maharashtra Forest Department, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and the United Nations Environment Programme, our collective endeavour will pave the way for a shared sustainable future. It is through efforts like this, alongside esteemed organizations and inspiring individuals, that we can truly make a difference.”



Asif Bhamla, Chairman, Bhamla Foundation said, “The decision to adopt "Bhoomi Namaskar" as our campaign theme was well thought through. We chose "Namaskar" because it holds profound cultural significance in India—it's one of the first expressions of respect we learn as children. By extending this reverence to Mother Earth, we acknowledge the damage we've inflicted and commit to rectifying it. Just as "Namaskar" requires both hands, so does our environmental action demand collective effort. This commitment to environmental action is even stronger when undertaken together. That's why we're thrilled to be partnering with Godrej Industries Group, a company that shares our values of environmental responsibility and social good. I'm inspired to see everyone here supporting this cause. Let's unite our hands and pledge to usher in a sustainable and brighter future for India.”







MENAFN19052024005232011781ID1108231233