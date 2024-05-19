Takeda Appoints Annapurna Das as the General Manager for its India Operations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 May 2024: (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Baxalta Bioscience India Private Limited), part of a global values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader – announced the appointment of Annapurna Das as General Manager for its India operations. In her new role, Annapurna will lead the Company in India, ensuring patient access to its highly innovative medicines and vaccines, and advancing valuable collaborations to contribute to the growing domestic healthcare and pharmaceutical market.

Annapurna comes with more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry across India and Southeast Asia. Before joining Takeda, she held key leadership positions at various multinational healthcare companies, including Miltenyi Biotec, Sanofi, GSK, MSD, Pfizer and Organon, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership in sales, marketing, corporate strategy and business development across both pharma and vaccines businesses.

Commenting on her new role, Annapurna Das said, “I am truly honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility by Takeda. India is one of the key countries for us, given its diverse population and the significant healthcare challenges. We are fully committed to serving patients in India by providing them with greater access to our innovative medicines and vaccines, ensuring they receive the best possible care. I look forward to working closely with our stakeholders and partners to strengthen our commitment in India while positively impacting the lives of patients across the country.”

Welcoming her on board, Dion Warren, Area Head of India and Southeast Asia, at Takeda said, “We are excited to welcome Annapurna to Takeda. Her vast experience and dedication to patient-focused solutions will fuel our continued success and growth in India. With her strategic leadership, we strive to positively impact patients’ lives with Takeda’s innovative healthcare solutions, and partnerships to broaden sustainable and equitable access to medicines and vaccines. Annapurna’s alignment with Takeda’s purpose and values reinforces our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, enabling us to create long-term value for patients and society. I am excited to partner with her to build on our strong foundation and take us to the next level of growth in India.”

A part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd headquartered in Japan, Takeda India specialises in gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology etc.







