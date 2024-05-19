TVS SCS partners with Manchester Metropolitan to lead AI innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th May, 2024: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (NSE: TVSSCS, BOM: 543965), a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS SCS UK and Europe are working in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) to drive forward the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its business. This partnership focusses on AI governance and how to implement it as a core structure throughout the business.



TVS SCS have been working with the university, initially through the Higher Education Innovation Funding (HEIF) which supports knowledge exchange between higher education providers and industry.



TVS SCS has now applied for a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with MMU, which will focus on the technological solutions that may be available to assist with supply chain solutions through the use of AI.



Andrew Jones, CEO at TVS SCS UK and Europe, commented, “This partnership is a significant step forward for TVS SCS as we continue to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into our operations. With AI already playing a pivotal role in various aspects of our operations, this collaboration will further strengthen our process capabilities. We were impressed with MMU and their knowledge and expertise in this area and want to further strengthen our relationship with them to explore how we can incorporate AI in delivering sustainable supply chain solutions.”



According to Dr Ashley Williams, Senior Lecturer in Software Engineering at MMU, “We are pleased to be working with TVS SCS on their AI journey and understand that they are keen to keep their AI solutions in-house. As a technology-driven business, they have the capability to deliver in this still developing space, stay ahead of the curve and in line with governance as it evolves.”



TVS SCS supports customers in multiple industry verticals including Automotive, Defence, Industrial, Utilities, E-commerce, and Healthcare. TVS SCS trades on a reputation of being collaborative in its engagement, innovative in its approach and effective in reducing its clients’ operating costs, while improving their performance through the accelerated deployment of leading supply chain solutions. TVS SCS offers a range of supply chain services from Integrated Supply Chain Solutions to Global Forwarding Solutions and Time Critical Final Mile Solutions, all tailored to its customers’ needs.







