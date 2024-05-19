IN-SPACe honored with prestigious Geospatial World Forum Leadership Award

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 15, 2024: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has been honored with the prestigious Geospatial World Forum (GWF) Leadership Award for "Public Policy: Enabling Industry Development." The award was presented at the 2024 Geospatial World Forum in Rotterdam in a special ceremony on May 14, 2024. On behalf of IN-SPACe the award was received by Sh. Rajeev Jyoti, Director, Technical Directorate and Ms. Kriti Khatri, Dy. Director, (PMAD). The award recognizes IN-SPACe’s significant contributions to the global geospatial industry through is ground-breaking work in fostering the growth and development of India’s space sector and support to non-government entities working in the space economy.

The GWF Leadership Awards, presented annually at the Geospatial World Forum, acknowledge individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the geospatial field and demonstrated innovation in addressing global challenges. Since 2007, the awards have celebrated the achievements of over 200 organizations, highlighting their dedication to advancing geospatial technologies and applications.



IN-SPACe’s selection as this year’s recipient in the "Public Policy: Enabling Industry Development" category underscores its pivotal role in transforming India's space landscape. Established with the mandate to revolutionize space activities and encourage and support non-government entities to participate in the space economy, IN-SPACe has been instrumental in implementing policies that have significantly enhanced India's capabilities in space exploration, research, and technology development.



Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe said, “We are honored to be recognized by the Geospatial World Forum for our efforts in fostering innovation and enabling the growth of the space industry. By pioneering initiatives that leverage space-based solutions to address critical societal challenges, IN-SPACe is harnessing the power of space for the betterment of humanity. This award recognizes IN-SPACe’s unwavering commitment to creating a thriving and internationally competitive space ecosystem in India.”



Impact of recent space reforms and policy initiatives by Government of India extends beyond national borders, serving as a model for integrating space technology with global development agendas. The recent liberalization of the Foreign Direct Investment policy for the space sector will empower entrepreneurial endeavors, stimulate widespread adoption of downstream space applications, and build a robust, indigenous, and resilient space economy. The transformative potential of forward-thinking space policies will encourage international collaboration and development in space technology.







