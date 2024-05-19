Salesforce Partners Gain Recognition for Growth and Success in Middle East

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 17 May 2024 — Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in AI CRM, has announced the winners of its annual Middle East Partner Awards 2024 across 10 categories.



The Middle East Partner Awards event was held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai last night as part of Salesforce World Tour Essentials Dubai, which gathered more than 2,000 attendees across Salesforce’s regional ecosystem.

The Salesforce partner ecosystem in the Middle East has grown 29% in FY24, and these partners have expanded their expertise through a 35% increase in certifications and the addition of 29% more consultants. These partners are helping organizations across all sectors to raise employee productivity and transform with real-time insights and new levels of customer experience.

Steve Corfield, EVP & GM - Global Alliances, Channels & Emerging Products, Salesforce, said: “Our partners are deeply skilled at helping customers transform their operations using the Salesforce platform and products. The awards recognize the immense value and knowledge our partners bring to the Salesforce ecosystem, and the success they enable for our mutual customers.”



This year, the awards included two entirely new categories, Digital Partner of the Year and Data & AI Partner of the Year, reflecting the growing importance of digital applications and artificial intelligence to transformation.



Mukesh Kumar, Regional Vice President for Salesforce Alliance & Channels Middle East, said: “The event was a showcase of what a truly empowered partner ecosystem can achieve. The continued growth, creativity, dynamism, skill and dedication of our expanding partner ecosystem made the 2024 awards a truly special occasion. I congratulate all the winners on their excellent work and well-deserved recognition.”





Awards were handed out as follows:



1 Customer Success Partner (Implementation - CSAT) - recognizes partners who share Salesforce's commitment to customer success through the development of product, industry, and service expertise, as demonstrated by Salesforce specializations. Building a strong track record of successful implementations and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction. Winner: EI-Technologies MENA



2 Outstanding Knowledge Partner (Innovation - Credentials) - recognizes partners who have a laser focus on expanding their Salesforce Practice. By utilizing all available enablement tools, they have increased their total number of certifications, certified individuals, and use of partner learning camps. Winner: PwC



3 Sales Excellence Partner (Engagement - ACV) - this award celebrates partners who are committed to growing the Salesforce footprint across the commercial and enterprise markets. They have demonstrated this through increased sales and marketing engagement reflected in being the Top Influenced Annual Contract Value (ACV) contributor. Winner: CloudzLab



4 Community Impact Partner - recognizes partners who have dedicated their time, money, and resources to have a positive impact on the local community. This is measured through their enrollment in Salesforce’s Talent Alliance, Pledge 1% and sustainability programs, and their demonstrated corporate responsibility.

Winner: Deloitte



5 Digital Partner of the Year – recognizes a partner that has excelled in the digital sphere, working with customers to raise the bar in digital services and solutions, helping ensure a seamless end-user journey across any combination of digital platforms. Winner: ConX Digital



6 Outstanding New Logo Partner - This award celebrates the partner who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new customers across the Middle East.

Winner: Accenture



7 Data & AI Partner of the Year – this year we introduced a new category to recognize partner excellence in implementing data and AI solutions as a driver of digital transformation and end-user customer satisfaction. Winner: Horizontal



8 One A&C Cloud Solution Partner – this category recognizes partners across the One A&C cloud solutions, which includes Mulesoft, Tableau and Slack. The partner must demonstrate great product knowledge which helps to address customer challenges.

Winner: Ejada



9 Rising Star Partner - celebrates the partner with the most growth based on program pillars: Customer success (Navigator + CSAT), Innovation (Credentials & Practice Growth), Growth (Influenced ACV) and Lead (Equality and Sustainable Development).

Winner: DTCForce



10 Overall Partner of the Year - recognizes a partner that has gone above and beyond in their commitment to building a world class Salesforce practice. They have excelled across all of the consulting program pillars, built a strong alignment with Salesforce’s sales team and dedicated marketing to ensure pipeline creation and progression. These partners are a true extension of Salesforce.

Winner: Coberg







