Kuwait Amir Attends, Patronizes PAAET Honor Graduates Ceremony Mon.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is to patronize and attend the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training ceremony for honor graduates for the academic year 2022/2023. The ceremony is to take place at 10 a.m. tomorrow Monday in the Authority's theater in Shuwaikh. (end) kd

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.