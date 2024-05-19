               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives PM


5/19/2024 5:12:53 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Seif Palace. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

