Kuwait Amir Receives PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Seif Palace. (end)
