Morgan Stanley expects weak economic decline in US

(MENAFN) In a recent update, Morgan Stanley presented its analysis, suggesting that a soft economic downturn remains the most probable scenario for the United States, albeit with diminishing prospects. Led by Lisa Shalit, the bank's chief investment officer, analysts emphasized a notable shift in their outlook, with the likelihood of a soft landing now reduced to 50 percent from the previously forecasted 80 percent. Despite this revision, they maintained their expectation of a rate cut within the year.



The update from Morgan Stanley's analysts pointed towards a nuanced stance on the trajectory of economic conditions in the United States. While the probability of a softer landing has decreased, the anticipation of multiple interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve persists, with the first cut expected as early as September. This divergence in assessments underscores the complexity of the current economic landscape, marked by a delicate balance between growth prospects and policy interventions.



Furthermore, Morgan Stanley's note outlined their strategic positioning amidst evolving market dynamics. Despite the recalibration of expectations for the US economy, analysts reiterated their preference for global stocks. They set a target level for the S&P 500 index at 4,500 points, representing a downward expectation of 15 percent from its current level of 5,300 points. This cautious outlook reflects their assessment of the prevailing risks and uncertainties, signaling a prudent approach to portfolio management.



Moreover, the note shed light on Morgan Stanley's regional preferences beyond the United States. Highlighting the Japanese market's favorable growth and inflation dynamics, coupled with a relatively undervalued yen exchange rate, they expressed a preference for investments in Japan. Additionally, the note highlighted ongoing opportunities in European equities, alongside selective exploration of emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and Mexico. This diversified approach underscores their commitment to identifying opportunities across a spectrum of geographies, leveraging potential growth prospects and market valuations.

