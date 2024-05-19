Heatwave In Delhi: Red Alert Issued, Maximum Temperature To Settle Around 44 Degree Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Sunday in Delhi as the city experiences record-breaking heat said that the national capital Delhi will witness heatwave conditions during the day with the maximum temperature settling around 44 degrees Celsius weathermen predicted a mainly clear sky with strong surface winds updates: Heatwave grips northern India, IMD predicts rainfall in KeralaHeatwave in North India

According to the IMD, North India, including several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi will suffer from severe heatwave till May 21 weather monitoring agency issued a red alert for severe heatwaves for west Rajasthan, and an orange alert was also issued for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat for the next three days has also issued a yellow alert for a heatwave-like condition for Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha till May 21 issues red alert for severe heatwave, extreme rainfall in 5 states\"Heatwave conditions were likely to prevail in parts of Uttar Pradesh from May 17-21; in isolated pockets of Gujarat between May 17 and 21; Bihar from May 17-20; Jharkhand between May 19 and 20; and north Madhya Pradesh from May 18-21; Gangetic West Bengal between May 18 and 20; and Odisha on May 20 and 21,\" IMD said heatwave conditions, exceeding a blistering 45 degrees Celsius, were observed in some parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat on Saturday, Rajasthan's Barmer experienced a scorching high of 46.9 degrees Celsius. Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh also recorded a searing 46.9 degrees Celsius updates: Heatwave alert in Delhi, rainfall in THESE southern statesSurendranagar and Deesa in Gujarat also recorded temperatures ranging between 45 and 45.5 degrees Celsius to cope with heatwaveHydration is the most significant thing. Keeping your body hydrated will solve half of the problems going out, try to cover as much part of your body, and wear full-sleeved clothes, white colour clothes, and caps.

